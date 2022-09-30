Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

(Photographer:khunaspix | WILX)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education.

Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1. You will still be able to apply after Friday’s deadline passes.

The program helps out working families by paying a portion of childcare for a child up to 13-years-old.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

- Families are eligible for CCAP if:

- The child needing care is a US citizen or an eligible alien residing in the state of Louisiana.

- Parents or legal guardians meet one of the following requirements:

- Works at least 20 hours a week

- OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student

- OR attends an accredited school or a training program at least 20 hours a week

- OR attends a combination of work and school

- OR is actively seeking work

- OR participates in a transitional living program

- OR receives disability income

- OR is experiencing homelessness

- Your household’s income before any deductions from your paycheck is less than the amount listed below for your household size (monthly gross earned and unearned income)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 30
Heading into October with more nice weather, just a little warmer
EBR, Ascension to host hazardous waste drop-off day Saturday
The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the...
Live After 5 in full swing
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information.
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information