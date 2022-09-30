Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education.

Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1. You will still be able to apply after Friday’s deadline passes.

The program helps out working families by paying a portion of childcare for a child up to 13-years-old.

- Families are eligible for CCAP if:



- The child needing care is a US citizen or an eligible alien residing in the state of Louisiana.



- Parents or legal guardians meet one of the following requirements:



- Works at least 20 hours a week



- OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student



- OR attends an accredited school or a training program at least 20 hours a week



- OR attends a combination of work and school



- OR is actively seeking work



- OR participates in a transitional living program



- OR receives disability income



- OR is experiencing homelessness



- Your household’s income before any deductions from your paycheck is less than the amount listed below for your household size (monthly gross earned and unearned income)

