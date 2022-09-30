2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the halfway point of the Louisiana high school football season and the first week of district play for many, meaning the competition is tougher and wins hold a lot more value.

THURSDAY:

Kentwood - 6

Amite - 14

Dunham - 28

Southern Lab - 14

St. Thomas Aquinas - 6

Archbishop Hannan - 35

Belaire - 0

Walker - 42

Northshore - 13

Ponchatoula - 10

John F. Kennedy - 37

Live Oak - 27

Albany - 44

Riverdale - 28

Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0

Baker - 32

Haynes - 6

Jewel Sumner - 42

Varnado - 0

Livingston Collegiate - 56

West St. Mary - 6

Abbeville - 56

Delhi - 18

Independence - 12

FRIDAY:

St. James

Woodlawn

Denham Springs

St. Thomas More

Carver-Montgomery, Ala.,

Catholic

U-High

Port Allen

White Castle

Catholic-Pointe Coupee

St. Michael

Plaquemine

Scotlandville

Archbishop Rummel

De La Salle

East Ascension

Carver

Dutchtown

Ascension Catholic

Episcopal

East Feliciana

Livonia

Istrouma

West Feliciana

Loranger

Liberty

Parkview Baptist

Glen Oaks

Northeast

Slaughter Community Charter

Capitol

Central

Brusly

Broadmoor

Springfield

Central Private

Madison Prep

Mentorship Academy

Riverside

Country Day

Zachary

Winona, Miss.

Helen Cox

St. Amant

Lutcher

South Lafourche

Sarah Reed

Donaldsonville

Ascension Christian

Centerville

St. John

Houma Christian

Pine

East Iberville

Hammond

St. Paul’s

Destrehan

H.L. Bourgeois

East St. John

Hahnville

Belle Chasse

Franklinton

Bogalusa

Chalmette

St. Charles Catholic

Vandebilt Catholic

West St. John

Ascension Episcopal

Morgan City

Assumption

Thrive Academy

Berwick

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

St. Helena

Central Catholic

Jeanerette

Hanson Memorial

Covenant Christian

Thibodaux

E.D. White

South Terrebonne

Ellender

Franklin

Patterson

Terrebonne

Central Lafourche

Bowling Green

Presbyterian Christian

Columbia

Centreville

Oak Forest

Central Hinds

Adams County Christian

Silliman

Hillcrest Christian

Wilkinson County Christian

