2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the halfway point of the Louisiana high school football season and the first week of district play for many, meaning the competition is tougher and wins hold a lot more value.
THURSDAY:
Kentwood - 6
Amite - 14
Dunham - 28
Southern Lab - 14
St. Thomas Aquinas - 6
Archbishop Hannan - 35
Belaire - 0
Walker - 42
Northshore - 13
Ponchatoula - 10
John F. Kennedy - 37
Live Oak - 27
Albany - 44
Riverdale - 28
Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0
Baker - 32
Haynes - 6
Jewel Sumner - 42
Varnado - 0
Livingston Collegiate - 56
West St. Mary - 6
Abbeville - 56
Delhi - 18
Independence - 12
FRIDAY:
St. James
Woodlawn
Denham Springs
St. Thomas More
Carver-Montgomery, Ala.,
Catholic
U-High
Port Allen
White Castle
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
St. Michael
Plaquemine
Scotlandville
Archbishop Rummel
De La Salle
East Ascension
Carver
Dutchtown
Ascension Catholic
Episcopal
East Feliciana
Livonia
Istrouma
West Feliciana
Loranger
Liberty
Parkview Baptist
Glen Oaks
Northeast
Slaughter Community Charter
Capitol
Central
Brusly
Broadmoor
Springfield
Central Private
Madison Prep
Mentorship Academy
Riverside
Country Day
Zachary
Winona, Miss.
Helen Cox
St. Amant
Lutcher
South Lafourche
Sarah Reed
Donaldsonville
Ascension Christian
Centerville
St. John
Houma Christian
Pine
East Iberville
Hammond
St. Paul’s
Destrehan
H.L. Bourgeois
East St. John
Hahnville
Belle Chasse
Franklinton
Bogalusa
Chalmette
St. Charles Catholic
Vandebilt Catholic
West St. John
Ascension Episcopal
Morgan City
Assumption
Thrive Academy
Berwick
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
St. Helena
Central Catholic
Jeanerette
Hanson Memorial
Covenant Christian
Thibodaux
E.D. White
South Terrebonne
Ellender
Franklin
Patterson
Terrebonne
Central Lafourche
Bowling Green
Presbyterian Christian
Columbia
Centreville
Oak Forest
Central Hinds
Adams County Christian
Silliman
Hillcrest Christian
Wilkinson County Christian
