Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death was old age, her death certificate has revealed.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into the ocean
I-10 West is closed at Essen Lane, and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West is...
DOTD: Crash causes lane closure on I-10 West; drivers urged to detour