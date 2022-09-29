Winston misses Thursday’s Saints practice, despite previously saying he would return
LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - Despite head coach Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston himself saying Wednesday (Sept. 28) that the Saints starting quarterback would return to practice Thursday, Winston was absent for a second straight practice.
Again, Andy Dalton took first-team reps and Taysom Hill took reserve reps at quarterback.
Michael Thomas was also not present at practice.
After three straight weeks of underwhelming offensive performances, the Saints have prepared to make a change at quarterback if necessary when they face the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan.
However, Dennis Allen said that Winston missed practice for rest and that he anticipates the starting quarterback’s return on Thursday.
Mike Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk were also not at practice. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Maye worked out on the side on Wednesday. Receiver Keith Kirkwood was signed to the practice squad.
