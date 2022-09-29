Two people injured after vehicle flips over on I-10 West at Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily shut down I-10 West at Essen Lane.

The entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West was also closed, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Emergency officials reported crews responded to an accident involving an overturned vehicle on the highway.

DOTD reported that all lanes re-opened around 9:45 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, and all lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 29, 2022

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.