‘This is our family:’ Choice for new Miss. River Bridge threatens forest with 300 -year-old cypress trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people who were pushing for a new Mississippi River Bridge were worried about those environmental studies.

One of the top locations apparently threatens a forest in Sunshine, called the A. E. LeBlanc Forest.

All three proposed sites for a new bridge are in Iberville Parish.

With connections on the west side of the river south of Plaquemine, and on the east side of the river in St. Gabriel.

Everybody has their own little slice of heaven.

“I love this location because it’s typically quiet and nice and neighborly,” said Laura Comeaux, a Sunshine resident.

Comeaux’s home in Sunshine has been her happy place for 30 years now.

“My ancestors grew up here too,” she said.

But it’s not this house that has her most concerned these days.

“We love nature. My family has always just been taught to respect and protect natural things,” said Comeaux.

The 60-acre A.E. Leblanc Forest is filled with sights of nature, wildlife, and old growth cypress trees. Many were alive during the Revolutionary War.

“So, they could have seen General Galvez trekking through this forest with his soldiers, because they would have come through this point to get to Baton Rouge from New Orleans,” said Comeaux.

The forest is a LDWF Natural Area because of its species diversity as well as old growth cypress, oak, elm, and maple. It is also registered with the national Old-Growth Forest Network and the Louisiana Purchase Cypress Legacy Organization.

It’s been in Comeaux’s family for more than 200 years. And even if it’s nationally registered, the forest is in danger of being demolished.

“All of this would be mowed down. And that is even more heartbreaking, the deeper and deeper we go into this forest,” said Comeaux.

The forest is in the pathway of one of the final three locations picked for a new Mississippi River Bridge connecting south of Plaquemine to LA-30.

DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says the final decision on where to put the new bridge relies heavily on the results of environmental studies.

Wlson says DOTD can build in certain sensitive areas, but there are things it has to do before digging.

“All of them will come with impact, so it’s a trade-off. Which one of them is going to have the least amount of impact and offer the best amount of value to us. And with that impact comes mitigation,” said Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD Secretary.

“I’m opposed to seeing pristine wilderness like this used as the easier path,” said Comeaux.

For Comeaux and others in the area, just thinking that these century-old trees could be cut down after all their work to protect them is painful.

She’s not anti-bridge, she just wants to protect this special piece of land.

“To us, this is more than just the A. E. Leblanc Forest. This is our family,” said Comeaux.

Those environmental studies could take two years.

DOTD officials are hopeful to narrow it down to one decision by Summer of 2024.

