Seven Wonders of Baton Rouge bringing in-depth history & culture to the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may have lived in Baton Rouge your whole life and know all about the history we have right in our backyard. But how much do you think you know?

There’s a local company willing to bet there’s even more you can learn about the Capital City.

The American Millennium Project or AMP is doing in-depth tours called the Seven Wonders of Baton Rouge. It’s aimed at the locals, not the tourists.

They pick a part of the city and give you an in-depth tour and take you to seven places within it.

Tours include LSU, downtown, East Baton Rouge Parish and the African American History Tour.

You can learn more at amp2000.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.