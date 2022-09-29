Search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish; officials investigating

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and killed as U.S. Marshals were searching for a fugitive around 8 a.m. Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.

The person who was shot was found in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road.

Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into what happened and are expected to release more details soon.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. (WAFB)

