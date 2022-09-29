One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning.

According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. (WAFB)

