One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning.
According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
