One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning.

According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

