Nine dogs rescued after falling ceiling tile alerts resident of house fire

The home was considered a total loss.
The home was considered a total loss.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A falling ceiling tile informed a woman that the house she was living in, along with nine dogs, caught fire overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews are working to investigate the cause of a fire at a home located in the 1800 block of N. Pamela Drive, near N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

Firefighters say the resident stated she was watching television around midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a ceiling tile fell alerting her of the fire in the attic.

The woman was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Officials added firefighters arrived on scene and began to put the fire out. They were able to save nine dogs that were in the home at the time.

The attic was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The home was considered a total loss, according to BRFD.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

