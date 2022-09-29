Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

MOVEBR hosting virtual public meeting on Highland Siegen Project

MoveBR
MoveBR(East Baton Rouge Parish Government)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team are hosting a virtual public meeting to provide an update on the Highland at Siegen project.

The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Click here for more information about the project.

Click here to read the project concept report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Baton Rouge
Seven Wonders of Baton Rouge bringing in-depth history & culture to the Capital City
The home was considered a total loss.
Nine dogs rescued after falling ceiling tile alerts resident of house fire
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29
Beautiful fall weather continues with even cooler temperatures for today
Many people who were pushing for a new Mississippi River Bridge were worried about those...
‘This is our family:’ Choice for new Miss. River Bridge threatens forest with 300-year-old cypress trees