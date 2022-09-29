MOVEBR hosting virtual public meeting on Highland Siegen Project
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team are hosting a virtual public meeting to provide an update on the Highland at Siegen project.
The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
