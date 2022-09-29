MOVEBR hosting virtual public meeting on Highland Siegen Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team are hosting a virtual public meeting to provide an update on the Highland at Siegen project.

The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the project.

Click here to read the project concept report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.