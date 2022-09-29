Hammond, Kentwood final unbeaten Tangi teams heading into this week’s games

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Now in week 5 of the current LHSAA football season, two Tangipahoa Parish teams remain undefeated heading Thursday and Friday’s games.

The Hammond Tornados (4-0), who are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season, will look to stay perfect on the road in Covington on Friday (Sept. 30) night as they visit St. Paul’s (1-3). for a District 6-5A matchup. The other area unbeaten team, Kentwood (4-0), will take a short trip south on Highway 51 to take on inner-parish rival and defending 2A champion Amite (3-1) on Thursday (Sept. 29) night.

Tors at St. Pauls

The Tors are looking to build momentum in their district schedule when they travel to face the Wolves this Friday by continuing to hang their hat on their defense and pound the rock in an offensive system that features multiple efficient rushers on the ground.

In the previous week, The Tors got their first district win over Fontainebleau in a thrilling 28-21 showdown. The offense totaled 346 yards on the ground. Senior Tyrese Wilson rushed for 126 yards on 9 carries and senior Bradney McGary was second in command with 108 yards on 8 carries. Junior Eli Johnson carried the ball 17 times for a total of 88 yards.

The Tors also found some success in the air against the Bulldogs. Junior quarterback Cade Jacob threw 134 yards, going 13-for-20 on completions. Raymond May hauled in 5 catches for 47 yards. McGary had 4 catches for 56 yards.

Senior Darin Sibley had 3 solo tackles and an interception.

Roos at Amite

The Kentwood Kangaroos, ranked No. 1 in LHSAA 1A, are coming into Thursday’s matchup with the Warriors after an impressive 20-19 win over 5A Walker (3-1) in the previous week at home. On the road last week, Amite picked up the nail-biting 26-24 win over Metairie Park Country Day.

Against the Wildcats last week, the Roos served them their only loss of the season so far after they got the ball back down 7 with 4 minutes left in regulation. With time running out, junior quarterback Germarcus Wilson hit Jer’Michael Carter on a slant pass to cut the Wildcat lead down to 19-18. Wilson and Carter connected again on the 2-pt. conversion to seal the deal for the Roos.

Wilson threw for 123 yards on 16-of-26 passing.

Sophomore running back Shun Burton had a monster game with 127 yards on the ground.

Junior linebacker Tylann Brumfield led the defense with 10 solo tackles.

