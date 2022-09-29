Facebook
Fast tracked Leukemia drug saves lives

Pills
Pills(Pixabay)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A new drug, one of a few fast tracked by the FDA last year, may help thousands of people live with leukemia.

Fast track – it’s when the FDA approves a drug months, sometimes even a year, faster than the normal process. In fact, some fast tracks take just days to receive approval. Last year, the FDA approved 50 new drugs and 18 of them received fast track status. One of those drugs is being used for the first time to treat patients suffering from a rare cancer that has very few treatment options.

“Myelofibrosis is a chronic leukemia. It affects about 20,000 patients. It can progress to acute leukemia and sadly can be a fatal disease,” explains hematologist at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Ruben Mesa.

Myelofibrosis is one of 40 chronic leukemias. It’s an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that causes an enlarged spleen and disrupts a body’s normal production of blood cells.

Dr. Mesa played a key role in the fast track approval by the FDA for Pacritinib. The oral capsule is the first therapy approved for myelofibrosis patients with low platelet counts.

“People could have improvements in spleen and symptoms and two, that the blood counts stayed the same or improved, which was a significant benefit over our other historical therapies,” Dr. Mesa further explains.

And although the new drug has been fast-tracked and approved quickly by the FDA, the process to get here has been anything but fast. Dr. Mesa has been studying it for more than a decade.

Traditionally, aggressive treatment for myelofibrosis included bone marrow transplants but that can only be done in 10 percent of the cases. That’s why it’s so important to find new medicines that will help patients.

