DOTD: Crash closes I-10 West; drivers urged to detour
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, has temporarily closed I-10 West at Essen Lane, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West is also blocked due to the crash, added DOTD.
Officials say congestion is approaching Bluebonnet Boulevard, and drivers should use an alternate route.
Click here to see alternate routes
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.