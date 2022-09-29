DOTD: Crash closes I-10 West; drivers urged to detour

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, has temporarily closed I-10 West at Essen Lane, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West is also blocked due to the crash, added DOTD.

Officials say congestion is approaching Bluebonnet Boulevard, and drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

