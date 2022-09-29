Denham Springs homecoming game moves to Walker High football field

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs homecoming game against St. Amant will be played at Walker High, school officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Homecoming for the Yellowjackets is Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

All of the homecoming activities will also be held at Walker’s field.

Officials said the game is forced to move because of a delay in the delivery and installation of the bleachers at Denham Springs High’s stadium.

“The bleachers for the new Jacket Stadium are under construction, but they will not be able to be completed by Oct. 14, so we had to make the decision to move the homecoming game to Walker High School’s field,” said School Board President Cecil Harris. “We are so appreciative of everyone at Walker High for working with us to give the Denham Springs High School coaches, players and family members a temporary home for this season.”

The DSHS Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will also be honored during halftime.

