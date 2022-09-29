Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021

Tre’Donovan Paynes
Tre’Donovan Paynes(Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

The shooting reportedly happened around 11 p.m. on Kaufman Street near Scenic Highway.

Paynes died at the scene from his injuries, according to Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street

To help the investigation, investigators and Paynes’ family and friends are asking the public, “Do you know who shot and killed Tre’Donovan Paynes, and why?”

Anyone who can answer these questions or provide any information about this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website, or by downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

