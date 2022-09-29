Community invited to participate in Troop A Safety Day Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to participate in Louisiana State Police’s Troop A Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event is an annual public safety expo, family health and safety day.

It will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Baton Rouge General Hospital located at 8585 Picardy Avenue.

Several first responders and law enforcement agencies throughout the Baton Rouge area will be in attendance.

State Police plans to display multiple vehicles including their Mobile Command post, SWAT armored vehicle, motorcycles, and even one of their helicopters.

You can also expect to see a fire safety smoke house, an ambulance, fire trucks, patrol boats and more.

According to officials, there will be activities for kids, balloon figures, inflatables, food trucks, health screenings, a blood drive, a K-9 demo, driving safety demos and games, plus so much more.

