Ceremony honors La. law enforcement officers who died in line of duty in 2021

Nine Louisiana law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty in 2021 were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nine Louisiana law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty in 2021 were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29.

They were commemorated by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in a special Medal of Honor Ceremony at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

1. Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

2. Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) - Houma Police Department

3. William Earl Collins, Jr. (Officer) - Doyline Police Department

4. Trey Copeland (Officer) - Cotton Valley Police Department

5. Charles F. Dotson (Sgt.) - Baton Rouge Police Department

6. Adam Gaubert (Master Trooper) - Louisiana State Police

7. Randy James Guidry (Officer) - Youngsville Police Department

8. Martinus Mitchum (Reserve Deputy Constable) - 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office

9. Theresa Elizabeth Simon (Sgt.) - Slidell Police Department

K-9 “Ivar” with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was also honored during the ceremony.

The number of Medal of Honor recipients has reached a total of 142 since the program’s inception and four K-9 honorees.

