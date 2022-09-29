Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Allison Rice

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University is honoring one of their own.

A candlelight vigil is taking place for Allison Rice, a 21-year-old who was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.

The vigil is open to the public and will take place at the Greek Amphitheater on LSU’s campus starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Friends and family will have a chance to share their memories of Allie.

You can also find more of the ‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets at the event.

For more information, click here.

