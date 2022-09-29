Facebook
Breakfast Casserole

By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It can be a challenge to fit a good breakfast into the morning rush during the school days. This recipe can be prepared the night before and popped in the oven while the kids are still asleep. You’ll have the assurance that they are starting their day with the hearty, nutritious breakfast they need.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package frozen cubed hash browns, thawed

½ pound breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

6 eggs

1½ cups milk

Dash of paprika

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine hash browns, sausage, bacon, ½ cup cheese, onion, bell peppers, minced garlic, green onions and parsley and mix well. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Spoon mixture into a greased 8″ x 11″ ovenproof dish. In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and milk until smooth then pour over hash brown mixture. Bake uncovered 1–1½ hours or until golden brown and firm. The internal temperature should read 180°F. Remove casserole from oven and top with remaining cheese and paprika. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. NOTE: Dish may be prepared in advance, covered and refrigerated overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking

