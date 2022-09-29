Beautiful fall weather continues with even cooler temperatures for today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air, partially aided by the northerly flow on the west side of Ian, will result in even cooler temperatures for today. After another nice morning in the 50s, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s for most under sunny skies. Our one concern continues to be fire weather potential, with dry and occasionally breezy conditions meaning any sparks could quickly lead to brush and/or wildfires.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

Today should be the only one in our 10-day outlook with highs in the 70s, but that’s not to say we won’t get to enjoy more great weather. We’ll see a modest warm-up into the weekend, with highs in the low 80s on Friday, and mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

But morning lows will remain 10+ degrees below normal, generally bottoming out in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

The extended forecast points toward a continuation of quiet and pleasant weather for most of next week. Highs will rebound back to near-normal levels, generally topping out in the mid 80s through Wednesday. Upper 80s will be possible by late in the week, but our 10-day forecast continues to be rain-free.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, Ian is no longer a hurricane as of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory this morning. Maximum winds have decreased to 65 mph as it moves across the Florida Peninsula. Unfortunately, significant impacts continue even as the storm weakens a bit. It should emerge over the western part of the Atlantic later today and then make a turn toward South Carolina. Some modest reintensification can’t be ruled out and for that reason, a Hurricane Watch is posted for parts of coastal South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

Much farther out in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #11 continues to track northwestward over the eastern Atlantic. This system isn’t expected to last for much longer and should dissipate within the next day or so.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 29 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.