Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-10 West at Essen Lane

I-10 West was temporarily closed at Essen Lane, and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10...
I-10 West was temporarily closed at Essen Lane, and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West is blocked due to an accident.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily closed I-10 West at Essen Lane and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

DOTD reported that all lanes re-opened around 9:45 a.m.

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route.

Click here to see alternate routes

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

A car reportedly flipped over I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.
No injuries reported in crash involving overturned car
Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South...
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
Closures are scheduled for I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
(Source: MGN)
DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish