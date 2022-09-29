All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-10 West at Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily closed I-10 West at Essen Lane and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

DOTD reported that all lanes re-opened around 9:45 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, and all lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 29, 2022

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route.

