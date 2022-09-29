All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-10 West at Essen Lane
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily closed I-10 West at Essen Lane and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
DOTD reported that all lanes re-opened around 9:45 a.m.
Drivers were urged to use an alternate route.
