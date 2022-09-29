2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) RB Barry Remo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is back-to-back Sportsline Player of the Week honors for Catholic High, as running back Barry Remo was selected just a week after his quarterback was picked.

Junior running back Barry Remo considers himself a nice, humble guy but on the field, he says that mode switches, and that mode was all the way up against St. Thomas More on Friday, Sept. 23.

Remo carried the ball 28 times for a career-high 293 yards rushing. He also scored four touchdowns.

His 71-yard score capped off a 28-0 second-half run for the Bears.

He may have been the star of the 49-28 win but he won’t take all the credit and gave a shoutout to the offensive line for leading the way for him.

