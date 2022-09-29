Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) RB Barry Remo

It is back-to-back Sportsline Player of the Week honors for Catholic High, as running back Barry Remo was selected just a week after his quarterback was picked.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is back-to-back Sportsline Player of the Week honors for Catholic High, as running back Barry Remo was selected just a week after his quarterback was picked.

Junior running back Barry Remo considers himself a nice, humble guy but on the field, he says that mode switches, and that mode was all the way up against St. Thomas More on Friday, Sept. 23.

Remo carried the ball 28 times for a career-high 293 yards rushing. He also scored four touchdowns.

His 71-yard score capped off a 28-0 second-half run for the Bears.

He may have been the star of the 49-28 win but he won’t take all the credit and gave a shoutout to the offensive line for leading the way for him.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) RB Barry Remo
Denham Springs High School 2022 Homecoming Court, pictured on the Front Row (Ground - L to R):...
Denham Springs homecoming game moves to Walker High football field
High School Football
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4
Opelousas vs St. Amant, West St. Mary vs St. John, East Ascension vs Alexandria, Belaire vs...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4 - Part 6