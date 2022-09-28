With Halloween one month away, Denham Springs Police warning parents about fentanyl disguised as candy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Halloween fast approaching, officers with the Denham Springs Police Department have a warning for parents.

The new ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ may look like sweet tarts, skittles, or bubble gum, but it can be deadly.

“The threat is real,” said Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is also aware of the alarming trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.

In August 2022, the DEA seized brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states.

DEA officials believe the trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl, made to look like candy to children and young people.

“We’re starting to see more and more of it across the country and even some here,” said Chief Rodney Walker.

Walker is urging parents to pay close attention to their child’s candy, especially during Trick-or-Treat time.

“Inspect the packaging and encourage your kids to be careful what they take home from other kids. If you don’t buy it yourself or bring it from home, be cautious,” said the chief.

If you encounter fentanyl in any form, officials urge you to call 911 immediately.

