Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub

President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food insecurity conference. (Source: Pool via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?” The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time.

Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.

Biden, in his remarks, praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Cory Booker and Walorski, who was seen as a leader on the issue before her death.

“Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here — to help make this a reality,” Biden said.

Jean-Pierre faced repeated questioning during Wednesday’s White House press briefing about Biden’s flub, saying more than a dozen times that Walorski was “top of mind” for the president, who plans to meet with the congresswoman’s family at an event Friday when he signs a bill renaming a Veterans Affairs clinic in Indiana after her. She declined to say Biden had erred, nor did she issue an apology to the late lawmaker’s family.

“My answer is certainly not going to change,” she told reporters. “All of you may have views on how I’m answering it, but I’m answering the question to the way that he saw it and to the way that we see it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Candidates running in Zachary Mayoral race
3 candidates are in the race to be the next mayor of Zachary
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
15-year-old is on track to be youngest nursing graduate
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public
Antonio Belda.
Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement