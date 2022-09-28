The Water Institute of the Gulf working to restore coastal environments in Louisiana and beyond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may be familiar with The Water Campus on River Road next to downtown Baton Rouge.

Well thanks to the technology, scientists and researchers there, the state can make more accurate predictions when it comes to storms.

They’re continuing to work to enhance coastal environments in our part of the world and beyond.

The Water Institute of the Gulf is an independent, non-profit applied research organization. They work to advance science and develop integrated methods used to solve environmental and societal challenges.

The Water Institute was formed in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. Louisiana leaders decided it was time for a new approach to addressing water management studies and applied river-coastal research. Following several fact-finding trips to Deltares, the renowned water management research institute in the Netherlands, the push was on to form something similar in Louisiana.

