Teen fires shots into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student shot up a empty car this morning on Wednesday, September 28, at Second Chance Academy.

According to officials, the car belonged to a family member who the student has not been getting along with at school.

The juvenile has reportedly been in trouble before and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The student has since taken the ankle monitor off, confirmed the probation officer.

This is a developing story.

