St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy for just seven months, was taken into custody after detectives found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle, the STPSO said.

“This individual abused his position as an employee in the correctional center, and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility. And if you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested.”

The sheriff’s office said Allen would be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center where he had been employed on the following counts:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

One count of possession with intent to distribute suboxone

One count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana

One count of possession of drug traffic proceeds

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of introducing contraband into a penal facility

One count of malfeasance in office.

