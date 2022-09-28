Facebook
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail

Illicit narcotics and a firearm were seized Tuesday (Sept. 27) from the car of St. Tammany...
Illicit narcotics and a firearm were seized Tuesday (Sept. 27) from the car of St. Tammany Parish deputy Jason Allen Jr. before his termination and arrest, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy for just seven months, was taken into custody after detectives found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle, the STPSO said.

“This individual abused his position as an employee in the correctional center, and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility. And if you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested.”

The sheriff’s office said Allen would be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center where he had been employed on the following counts:

  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute suboxone
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • One count of possession of drug traffic proceeds
  • One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of introducing contraband into a penal facility
  • One count of malfeasance in office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

