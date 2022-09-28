OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A budget motel in Baton Rouge that has been the source of countless 911 calls reporting drug addicts, suspected prostitution, and other alleged illegal activity is under new management.

The OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue was sold after the previous owner’s mounting legal troubles ended with a bank seizing the property. According to documents obtained by The Advocate, the 4.6-acre property near I-12 and Sherwood Forest Boulevard was sold for $2.6 million.

City officials along with law enforcement and a member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are planning to sit down with the hotel’s new owners in an effort to crack down on some of the criminal activity reported in the area.

