One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs

The suspect vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash.
The suspect vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and two others were injured after a police chase in Livingston Parish overnight.

According to a spokesman with the Denham Springs Police Department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup truck for traffic violations near South Range Ave. and US 190.

Police say the driver of the car refused to stop while speeding on South Range Ave. into the Plantation Estates subdivision, where the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office offered assistance.

Authorities report the driver, Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs, was arrested on several charges including license plate lights required, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, hit-and-run, and fugitive from EBRSO and LPSO for failure to register as a sex offender.

Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police added.

