Louisiana lends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ian is the first major hurricane of the season to make landfall off the gulf. Louisiana emergency officials and volunteers are sending support to Florida residents.

“We often find ourselves in the situation where we need that support following a major event,” Mike Steele, Spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Destruction and chaos are inevitable, as hurricane Ian punches through several homes and businesses.

Spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says they are ready to answer any request made through a state-to-state system called EMAC.

On the other hand, local volunteer-based groups are also lending a helping hand, according to officials.

Stacy parker is the director of operations for a Louisiana based nonprofit called The Cajun Navy Ground Force.

Parker tells us they have already sent crews to Florida.

“We have teams already in route. We have one team hunkered down in Tampa waiting for the storm to pass, as soon as it’s safe for our crews to get in, we’ll be going somewhere between Sarasota and Fort Myers Beach,” said Parker.

“The real disaster response that’s needed happens for days, weeks, and months and sometimes years after that small search and rescue window closes,” Parker added.

Parker will be headed out this weekend but says the Cajun Navy Ground Force is still in need of boats and volunteers.

Click here for more information about where you can donate or volunteer to help hurricane Ian victims.

