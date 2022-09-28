Looking for a job? Get hired during two career fairs set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is more than one opportunity for job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to secure new employment.

GARDERE COMMUNITY JOB FAIR

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, there will be a community job fair featuring numerous local employers offering full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits.

The Gardere Community Job Fair will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the BREC Ben Burge Park located on Elvin Drive.

Full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits will be available during the Gardere Community Job Fair scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Gardere Initiative)

The following employers and organizations will be on-site:

Associated Grocers

BREC

City of Baton Rouge / Parish of East Baton Rouge

Capital Area Transit System

Division of Human Development & Services

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Parish School System

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office

HES Facilities Management

For more information about this event contact: gardereinitiative@gmail.com.

LED FASTSTART ONLINE CAREER FAIR

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LED FastStart is hosting an online career fair that will connect job seekers with manufacturing and logistics jobs in 14 cities.

You can participate in the LED FastStart online career fair on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (LED FastStart)

Admission is free. Participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

Positions to be filled at the career fair include:

Maintenance Technician

A&P Mechanic

Pipe Fitter

Forklift Operator

Production Worker

Electrician 1

Welder / Fitter

Warehouse Associate

Quality Assurance Manager

Loader

Industrial Painter / Finisher

Driver

Material Handler

Industrial Maintenance Technician and more

Thirteen companies looking to fill a combined total of 105 job openings that have agreed to participate in the career fair include:

AFCO, Alexandria

Aviation Exteriors (Avex), New Iberia

Bollinger Shipyards, Houma

Great Southern Wood Preserving, Mansura

Hubig’s Pies, Jefferson

Interfor, DeQuincy

Intralox/Laitram, New Orleans and Hammond

S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond

SafeSource Direct, Broussard

SNF Flopam, Plaquemine

Southland Steel, Amite and Greensburg

Teijin Automotive Technologies, Sarepta

Weyerhaeuser, Natchitoches

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited.

Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

