Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Looking for a job? Get hired during two career fairs set for Wednesday

Men working generic
Men working generic(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is more than one opportunity for job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to secure new employment.

GARDERE COMMUNITY JOB FAIR

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, there will be a community job fair featuring numerous local employers offering full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits.

The Gardere Community Job Fair will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the BREC Ben Burge Park located on Elvin Drive.

Full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits will be available during the Gardere...
Full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits will be available during the Gardere Community Job Fair scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.(Gardere Initiative)

The following employers and organizations will be on-site:

  • Associated Grocers
  • BREC
  • City of Baton Rouge / Parish of East Baton Rouge
  • Capital Area Transit System
  • Division of Human Development & Services
  • East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
  • East Baton Rouge Parish School System
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office
  • HES Facilities Management

For more information about this event contact: gardereinitiative@gmail.com.

LED FASTSTART ONLINE CAREER FAIR

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LED FastStart is hosting an online career fair that will connect job seekers with manufacturing and logistics jobs in 14 cities.

You can participate in the LED FastStart online career fair on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
You can participate in the LED FastStart online career fair on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.(LED FastStart)

Admission is free. Participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Positions to be filled at the career fair include:

  • Maintenance Technician
  • A&P Mechanic
  • Pipe Fitter
  • Forklift Operator
  • Production Worker
  • Electrician 1
  • Welder / Fitter
  • Warehouse Associate
  • Quality Assurance Manager
  • Loader
  • Industrial Painter / Finisher
  • Driver
  • Material Handler
  • Industrial Maintenance Technician and more

Thirteen companies looking to fill a combined total of 105 job openings that have agreed to participate in the career fair include:

  • AFCO, Alexandria
  • Aviation Exteriors (Avex), New Iberia
  • Bollinger Shipyards, Houma
  • Great Southern Wood Preserving, Mansura
  • Hubig’s Pies, Jefferson
  • Interfor, DeQuincy
  • Intralox/Laitram, New Orleans and Hammond
  • S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond
  • SafeSource Direct, Broussard
  • SNF Flopam, Plaquemine
  • Southland Steel, Amite and Greensburg
  • Teijin Automotive Technologies, Sarepta
  • Weyerhaeuser, Natchitoches

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited.

Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 28
Beautiful weather locally as Ian intensifies into a Category 4 hurricane on approach to Florida
DOTD is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990's, the I-10...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ DOTD secretary on I-10 widening project
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ DOTD secretary on I-10 widening project