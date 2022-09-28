Looking for a job? Get hired during two career fairs set for Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is more than one opportunity for job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to secure new employment.
GARDERE COMMUNITY JOB FAIR
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, there will be a community job fair featuring numerous local employers offering full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits.
The Gardere Community Job Fair will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the BREC Ben Burge Park located on Elvin Drive.
The following employers and organizations will be on-site:
- Associated Grocers
- BREC
- City of Baton Rouge / Parish of East Baton Rouge
- Capital Area Transit System
- Division of Human Development & Services
- East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
- East Baton Rouge Parish School System
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office
- HES Facilities Management
For more information about this event contact: gardereinitiative@gmail.com.
LED FASTSTART ONLINE CAREER FAIR
From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LED FastStart is hosting an online career fair that will connect job seekers with manufacturing and logistics jobs in 14 cities.
Admission is free. Participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
Positions to be filled at the career fair include:
- Maintenance Technician
- A&P Mechanic
- Pipe Fitter
- Forklift Operator
- Production Worker
- Electrician 1
- Welder / Fitter
- Warehouse Associate
- Quality Assurance Manager
- Loader
- Industrial Painter / Finisher
- Driver
- Material Handler
- Industrial Maintenance Technician and more
Thirteen companies looking to fill a combined total of 105 job openings that have agreed to participate in the career fair include:
- AFCO, Alexandria
- Aviation Exteriors (Avex), New Iberia
- Bollinger Shipyards, Houma
- Great Southern Wood Preserving, Mansura
- Hubig’s Pies, Jefferson
- Interfor, DeQuincy
- Intralox/Laitram, New Orleans and Hammond
- S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond
- SafeSource Direct, Broussard
- SNF Flopam, Plaquemine
- Southland Steel, Amite and Greensburg
- Teijin Automotive Technologies, Sarepta
- Weyerhaeuser, Natchitoches
Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited.
Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.