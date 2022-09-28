Facebook
‘Everything Matters in Baseball’ LSU legend Skip Bertman holds signing for new book

LSU legend Skip Bertman who transformed Baton Rouge into the college baseball capital of the world held a book signing for his new book.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU legend Skip Bertman who transformed Baton Rouge into the college baseball capital of the world held a book signing for his new book called “Everything Matters in Baseball - The Skip Bertman Story” on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

LSU beat writer Glenn Guilbeau, the author of the book sat down with over 200 of those closest to the skipper to help write the book.

“He spoke to many players and of course former players and there’s a lot of quotes and it’s very funny from time to time, which I like, but it’s very accurate,” Bertman said.
“I’m happy with the way it turned out.”

The book tells the story of how Bertman built the LSU baseball program from scratch to a dynasty with five national championships from 1991-2000. Guilbeau interviewed nearly 200 people close to Bertman, delving into every detail of Bertman’s mastery.

The book, published by Acadian House, may also be may be purchased at this link: Everything Matters in Baseball, or readers may visit www.acadianhouse.com to buy a copy.

