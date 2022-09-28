Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Escaped work release inmate arrested in BR, authorities say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work release inmate was recaptured on Wednesday, Sept. 28 after escaping from a facility in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keandre Sheppard, 22, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in north Baton Rouge just before 8 a.m.

Deputies report Sheppard scaled the fence of the West Baton Rouge work release facility.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and deputies worked together to get Sheppard back in custody.

Court records reveal that Sheppard was arrested in 2018 after being accused of robbing his mother’s ex-boyfriend. The following year, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 and a half years behind bars.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was...
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
Ian has rapidly intensified overnight, with maximum winds of 155 mph as of a special update...
Beautiful weather locally as Ian approaches Florida just shy of Category 5 intensity
Governor Edwards travels to London to meet with international leaders, attend Saints game
The Water Institute of the Gulf is an independent, non-profit applied research organization.
The Water Institute of the Gulf working to restore coastal environments in Louisiana and beyond