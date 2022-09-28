Escaped work release inmate arrested in BR, authorities say

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work release inmate was recaptured on Wednesday, Sept. 28 after escaping from a facility in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keandre Sheppard, 22, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in north Baton Rouge just before 8 a.m.

Deputies report Sheppard scaled the fence of the West Baton Rouge work release facility.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and deputies worked together to get Sheppard back in custody.

Court records reveal that Sheppard was arrested in 2018 after being accused of robbing his mother’s ex-boyfriend. The following year, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 and a half years behind bars.

