Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers

Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers.

“It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Bordelon says he started working in corrections back in 2001, he had no plans to go to college, instead he saw a job that could turn into a career he was interested in. “You know, you work hard, you come to work, do your best, you care about your employees and inmates, and the vision of the department,” says Bordelon.

Starting out as a corrections cadet to now warden of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, Bordelon says this job is rewarding because he gets to help people get back on the track.

“We have a lot of inmates here that just made a mistake in their life, you know they are definitely redeemable,” adds Bordelon.

Assistant Nursing Director of EHCC Tiffany Jordan says she feels the same. She’s worked in corrections for more than 20 years. “You have the opportunity where you can actually take care of the patient. You get to spend more time with them, you have an opportunity to get to know them, the person, more so than just taking care of an ill patient. We all want to make a difference, and I feel that working with the correctional population you do get an opportunity to do that,” says Jordan.

Louisiana Department of Corrections leaders say they are looking for more employees like Bordelon and Jordan.

On October 5, 2022 at EHCC, DOC leaders will reportedly hold a job fair, giving possible candidates a chance to talk with staff about what it’s really like working with inmates.

“I believe a lot of people don’t know about the opportunities here,” Bordelon said.

In order to compete with other employers, DOC is reportedly raising staff salaries. Currently, a high school graduate could get a job as a correction officer making a little over $40,000 a year. They’re looking for employees who want to make a difference in the lives of others.

“They speak to them every day, they help these offenders to get ready to re-enter society,” says Bordelon.

The job fair will take place at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on October 5, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Donate to help Hurricane Ian victims
Louisiana lends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian victims
Voters in Zachary will soon decide who will be their new mayor. And 3 candidates believe...
3 candidates are in the race to be the next mayor of Zachary
Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers.
Dept. of Corrections holds job fair to staff rehabilitation centers
Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian.
HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian