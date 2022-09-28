DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers.

“It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Bordelon says he started working in corrections back in 2001, he had no plans to go to college, instead he saw a job that could turn into a career he was interested in. “You know, you work hard, you come to work, do your best, you care about your employees and inmates, and the vision of the department,” says Bordelon.

Starting out as a corrections cadet to now warden of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, Bordelon says this job is rewarding because he gets to help people get back on the track.

“We have a lot of inmates here that just made a mistake in their life, you know they are definitely redeemable,” adds Bordelon.

Assistant Nursing Director of EHCC Tiffany Jordan says she feels the same. She’s worked in corrections for more than 20 years. “You have the opportunity where you can actually take care of the patient. You get to spend more time with them, you have an opportunity to get to know them, the person, more so than just taking care of an ill patient. We all want to make a difference, and I feel that working with the correctional population you do get an opportunity to do that,” says Jordan.

Louisiana Department of Corrections leaders say they are looking for more employees like Bordelon and Jordan.

On October 5, 2022 at EHCC, DOC leaders will reportedly hold a job fair, giving possible candidates a chance to talk with staff about what it’s really like working with inmates.

“I believe a lot of people don’t know about the opportunities here,” Bordelon said.

In order to compete with other employers, DOC is reportedly raising staff salaries. Currently, a high school graduate could get a job as a correction officer making a little over $40,000 a year. They’re looking for employees who want to make a difference in the lives of others.

“They speak to them every day, they help these offenders to get ready to re-enter society,” says Bordelon.

The job fair will take place at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on October 5, 2022.

