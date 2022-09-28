Facebook
Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida

Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter situation at an area grocery store.
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter situation at an area grocery store.(WCJB)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped prevent what they say could have been an active shooter situation earlier this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a Publix supermarket on South Military Trail in the Greenacres area about a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the person fired several shots in the air before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation upon arrival. However, the armed 21-year-old man reportedly began to wave the gun threateningly at deputies when one of them shot him.

Palm Beach authorities said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with the deputy on paid leave with the incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man has mental health services records.

