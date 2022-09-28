Facebook
Convicted child molester accused of raping child, officials say

McDonead Williams
McDonead Williams(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly raping a child in Baton Rouge.

According to arrest records, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested McDonead Williams, 67, of Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, following an investigation into child sexual abuse claims.

Williams allegedly sexually abused—and later raped—a juvenile victim over the course of several years, arrest records show.

Investigators reportedly learned during their investigation that Williams was a registered sex offender who had been convicted of molesting a juvenile in 2001. This was later confirmed, arrest reports show.

Officials charged Williams with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and one count of sexual battery.

