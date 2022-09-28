Facebook
Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center

Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in two years, the National Association for College Admission Counseling is hosting its college fair in-person.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The Baton Rouge National College Fair will take place at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The address is 275 South River Road in Baton Rouge. Click here for directions and parking.

Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.

There will be two sessions:

  • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Students can register online before the fair to receive a barcode for easy onsite access to college representatives, then print the barcode and bring it to the fair as your electronic ID. 

Below is a list of several scheduled workshop sessions:

Workshop Sessions

TOPS - Meeting Room 1

Morning Sessions

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Evening Sessions

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Financial Aid Application Process - Meeting Room 2

Morning Sessions

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Evening Sessions

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Collegiate Athletics - Meeting Room 3

Morning Sessions

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Evening Sessions

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

ACT/SAT Strategies - Meeting Room 4

Morning Sessions

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Evening Sessions

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

For more information, click here.

