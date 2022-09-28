3 candidates are in the race to be the next mayor of Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Voters in Zachary will soon decide who will be their new mayor. And 3 candidates believe they’re the best person for the job.

First is Francis Nezianya, an immigrant from Nigeria, a businessman, and a longtime councilman. He spoke publicly on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at a luncheon with candidates for other races about how he plans to run the city.

“I believe strongly that running a city is like running a business. I have run my business for the past 28 years successfully. and if I get elected I will run this city as I have run my business successfully,” said Councilman Nezianya.

Then there’s Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, as someone who was born and raised in Zachary, he believes he understands what the city needs better than his opponents.

“Been here all my life, people know what I can do. My hearts here, I understand Zachary. I know what it takes to run this city. I’ve been involved with city hall all my life and I know I can make a difference here,” said Chief McDavid.

As the only female in the race, Councilwoman Laura O’Brien believes it’s going to be the small changes that will make the biggest difference.

“I feel like females have an eye for detail, I like to see the small things. Sometimes the small things are actually big things so I think that’s something I can bring to the table that no one else can,” said Councilwoman O’Brien.

Each of the candidates tells me their top priorities will be economic development and growth as well as traffic and drainage. They want to see more recreational spaces made for families and kids to be able to exercise and play. They also want to ramp up boots on the ground with police to help keep some of the crime from outside the city from creeping in.

The primary for the race is set for November 8th. And if neither candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on December 10th.

