While Florida braces for Ian, Louisiana enjoys fall

By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to Tuesday and welcome fall! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to near 60 with highs only expected to reach the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
We’ll have sunny skies and dry conditions over the majority of the work week. Since today will be dry and breezy, there will be a RED FLAG WARNING from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for fire weather conditions. People should refrain from doing any outdoor burning in the dry weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
Overnight and morning lows will be in the 50s going forward the next few. Nothing but sunshine expected over the entire ten-day forecast with highs in the 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
As for the tropics, major hurricane Ian is now a major category three status and still could become a category four.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
It is still expected to make landfall near the Tampa area either late Wednesday or early Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
Stay tuned.

