While Florida braces for Ian, Louisiana enjoys fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to Tuesday and welcome fall! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to near 60 with highs only expected to reach the mid 80s.
We’ll have sunny skies and dry conditions over the majority of the work week. Since today will be dry and breezy, there will be a RED FLAG WARNING from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for fire weather conditions. People should refrain from doing any outdoor burning in the dry weather.
Overnight and morning lows will be in the 50s going forward the next few. Nothing but sunshine expected over the entire ten-day forecast with highs in the 80s.
As for the tropics, major hurricane Ian is now a major category three status and still could become a category four.
It is still expected to make landfall near the Tampa area either late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Stay tuned.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.