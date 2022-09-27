Facebook
West Feliciana deputies seek public’s help in theft investigation

Law enforcement is working to identify a man wanted for questioning in a theft that happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Fred’s Travel Center.(West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Sep. 27, 2022
WEST FELICIANA PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to get more information about an alleged theft that occurred over the weekend.

Authorities are attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in a theft that happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Fred’s Travel Center.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the individual or his identify to call 225-784-3136 or send an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website at www.wfpso.org.

