Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary

The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board is holding its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 23.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say.

According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.

At no time were any students in any real danger and all students are currently in class and actively learning, the school board added.

Read the full statement from the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board:

