Town Hall to discuss I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People across the Capital City are holding a Town Hall Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss the I-10 widening project.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said it is nearing the end of its planning phase as the state looks to widen I-10 in both directions, from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions beginning in 2024.

Now, officials and others in the community are having a Town hall to try and stall the project until it can be reconsidered.

Chris Alexander with the Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group said there are some issues related to the current plan like economic and quality of life impacts, the need for traffic alternatives, and emergency vehicle and hurricane evacuation plans.

“There is a more than a substantial likelihood that if this DOTD project goes forward as it’s currently structured, Baton Rouge citizens and citizens in adjacent parishes will be sitting on the interstate, I-10 with one lane of traffic going in each direction,” said Chris Alexander with the Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the River Center Library.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for people to meet new people, to talk to new people, to express their concerns,” said Pennie May Landry, Founder of East Baton Rouge Infrastructure Solutions. “It’s going to be totally interactive, no PowerPoint presentation.”

Landry said they’ll answer your questions and take suggestions on how to get involved in efforts to stall the current revised plan from moving forward until it is reviewed by the federal DOT. All of the questions that come out will be compiled in a letter to the governor, DOTD and elected officials.

They plan on continuing to have these town hall meetings.

