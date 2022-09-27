Facebook
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and authorities said her car was found in New Orleans.(Brazoria County (Texas) Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas authorities said Monday (Sept. 26) they are working with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a missing junior high school teacher whose car was found this week in the city.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office said the husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported her missing last Thursday (Sept. 22), and that she was last seen driving a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plate RSV2914. The agency said Reynolds had “no known contact” with family or friends since she was reported missing.

But the press release raised more questions than it answered. The Texas sheriff’s office said Reynolds’ car “was located in New Orleans,” but gave no indication of when or where it was found, nor in what condition. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office also would not say whether the woman had been expected to be in New Orleans for any reason when she was reported missing by husband Michael Reynolds.

The NOPD told Fox 8 on Monday night it had no information to provide on the investigation at this time.

Stallman’s office said Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

Alvin is a small town of approximately 27,000 people south of Houston, best known as the birthplace and home of Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan.

