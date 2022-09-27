Overturned car forcing delays, lane closures on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash on the interstate Tuesday morning.

A car reportedly flipped over on I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to EMS.

BREAKING: Overturned vehicle with lane blockage on I-110 SOUTH just past Chippewa. Backups start just past Evangeline. Might want to take Plank or Scenic as an alternate.... pic.twitter.com/meMMmFmN8S — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) September 27, 2022

Traffic delays start past the Evangeline Street exit.

Drivers are advised to take Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-110 South at North 22nd Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Evangeline Street. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 27, 2022

