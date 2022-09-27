Overturned car forcing delays, lane closures on I-110 South
No injuries were reported.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash on the interstate Tuesday morning.
A car reportedly flipped over on I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to EMS.
Traffic delays start past the Evangeline Street exit.
Drivers are advised to take Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.