Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No injuries reported in crash involving overturned car

A car reportedly flipped over I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.
A car reportedly flipped over I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash on the interstate Tuesday morning.

A car reportedly flipped over on I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.

DOTD announced the crash was cleared just before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to EMS.

Drivers were advised to take Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South...
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
Closures are scheduled for I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
(Source: MGN)
DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners...
LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish