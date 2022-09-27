No injuries reported in crash involving overturned car
Sep. 27, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash on the interstate Tuesday morning.
A car reportedly flipped over on I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.
DOTD announced the crash was cleared just before 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to EMS.
Drivers were advised to take Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.
