Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish

New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou.

“I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said.

Neighbors have seen flooding for years.

“When the water starts going down there, there’s the volume is so heavy that it just washes out the road. So, they need to do something,” Denise Aydell said.

But Ascension Parish is doing more flood mitigation work, and neighbors are hopeful.

“(Tuesday) is the day that we see great success with hydrology. The Fish Bayou locks have been completed. Those locks are going to save seven days. It will be a reduction of seven days in innovation to our community,” Bonifay said.

The new flood gate on Alligator Bayou Road in Prairieville opens and closes depending on how much rain falls.

Along with dredging, the hope is that new projects will allow water to flow easier and stay out of homes.

Bonifay is happy local and state governments are helping this area out.

“I feel good about the future for this area, and it can be opened again to where when we saved it in 1993, these old growth forest trees, will still be here to inspire the children, the thousands of children that we taught. This is important. This is what we need to show the world. A beautiful Louisiana,” Bonifay said.

The total cost of the flood gate at Alligator Bayou Road was $3.5 million and was paid for by the East Ascension Drainage Board and the Pontchartrain Levee District.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response
Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near...
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
The Louisiana Red Cross is deploying volunteers to Florida to aid with the Hurricane Ian...
La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response
Authorities are searching for an escaped work release inmate in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities searching for escaped work release inmate