Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself. (Source: Amanda Coulter)
By Phil Pendleton and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself.

Coulter said he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

With wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

