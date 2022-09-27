Meet candidates for mayor, council, school board and district judge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candidates running for public office in the City of Central and Zachary are scheduled to speak during a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The forum, put on by the EBR Chamber of Commerce, will take place at Café Américain beginning at noon.

The address is 7521 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.

Organizers say candidates for Mayor, City Council, School Board and District Judge will be in attendance.

Those speaking include:

Zachary City Councilman Francis Nezianya, who is a candidate for Mayor of Zachary

Dele Amanameji, who is running for District Judge from the northern sub district

Central Councilman-at-Large Aaron McKinney, who is running for re-election to one of two at-large seats on the Central City Council

Central City Councilman Josh Roy, who is also running for one of the two at-large seats on the City Council

JD Lavergne, who is running for the Central City Council from District 2

Perry Whitney, who is running for the Central City Council from District 3

Vanda Mannino, who is running for the Central City Council from District 5

Briton Myer, who is running for reelection to the Central City Council from District 5

Chris de Pierne, who is running for the Central School Board from District 5

All are Republicans except Nezianya and dePierne who are No Party and Adebamiji, who is a Democrat.

You can watch the event during a live broadcast by Central City News on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.