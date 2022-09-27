Man convicted in 2018 Maringouin Mardi Gras murder

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Christopher Carter after the Maringouin Mardi Gras parade back in 2018, according to officials with 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton’s office.

The double shooting took place at the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street on February 10, 2018.

West was also convicted of attempted second-degree murder for shooting another person and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This is another case of the senseless loss of human life and what we refer to as to devaluation of human life,” said Attorney Chad Aguillard, chief of trials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “This was over nothing. This guy decided to take a gun out and injure Carter and another man because he thought they were mean mugging him.”

Sentencing will take place on Thursday, November 3, by Judge Alvin Batiste.

“This is another example of our office proving that we will go to trial and let the people in the various parishes decide the outcome of these types of cases. We will not plea or settle these cases when it involves senseless gun violence,” said Aguillard.

A second-degree murder charge carries a life in prison sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

